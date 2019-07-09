American billionaire Ross Perot died at the age of 89 years old (PHOTO)

Billionaire and philanthropist Ross Perot, twice ran for the U.S. presidency, has died at the age of 89, writes USA Today. On Tuesday the Agency AP, citing a representative of the family Pen.

The businessman died at his home in the Dallas (Texas) in the family, reports TASS. Perot ran for President in 1992 as an independent candidate in 1996 as the candidate of the created Reform party. The election in 1992, he got 19% of the votes, which is one of the best results demonstrated an independent candidate.

The entrepreneur is not eschewed populism and, for example, promised that the presidential motorcade will stop at the red light to prevent traffic congestion. In General, the Pen has tested a portion of the methods, which in the future provided the victory of Donald Trump. Some experts tend to believe that part of their campaign trump borrowed the Pen. It is not known how the election would have ended, if in 1992 there was a social network wrote Medium.com.

In the next election, Perot got 8% of votes.

Ross Perot was born during the great depression in a poor family. In his youth he worked in the sales Department of IBM, and in 1962 he founded EDS (Electronic Data Systems), providing services in the field of information technology.

Pen spoke out against the secret U.S. operations in Vietnam and participated in the negotiations for the release from captivity of U.S. soldiers. In 1979, Perot was advised to pay attention to a small company called Microsoft. Pero thinking about buying, but bill gates praised her too much. Pen Outlook Microsoft seemed vague, and he refused the deal. Thus, the entrepreneur has lost tens of billions of dollars.

In the late 1980-ies the Ross Perot worked with the government of Vietnam. In 1984 for $ 2.5 billion USA Feather sold to General Motors owned by the company EDS.

In 1988, Ross Perot founded a new company Perot Systems, specializing in services for building information technology infrastructures. In 2009, Perot Systems was sold to Dell for approximately 3.9 billion dollars.

However, the most famous act of Ross Perot is not directly related to his career of the entrepreneur and showed that the businessman is able to solve political tasks.

The organizer of the escape from Iranian prison

In the second half of 70-ies the company Ross Perot started EDS international expansion. In 1976, the Pen has signed an agreement with King Saud University in Saudi Arabia. Then, EDS has signed a contract for 41 million dollars with the government of Iran. In 1978, the Pen suspended the agreement because of the debts of Iran. In the same year, the country began a revolution. Officials working with the company, was in prison.

The pen did not like the situation in Iran, and he gave instructions to the employees of EDS to leave the country. Some of them decided to stay in the hope that things will soon get better. But in the end the two leaders of the EDS ended up in jail.

The U.S. government severed relations with Iran, and therefore could not help. Their employees to abandon the Pen was not going and decided to save them myself. To succeed through negotiations with the owner failed, and he took a radical decision.

In early 1979, Perot organized a group of liberation, headed by a retired Colonel from the special forces Arthur Symons. Latest and used to carry out risky tasks for the Pen. He was involved in the search for missing U.S. servicemen in Vietnam.

The feather went with the assembled group in Iran. Using an anti-government demonstration (according to other sources, organizing it), professionals Feather led the people to storm the prison. In the end, they freed the employees of EDS and 11 thousand prisoners. The pen became the organizer of one of the largest prison escapes.

Ross Perot managed to take exempt employees in Turkey and then in the United States.

After the success of their adventure, the businessman returned to the US a hero. Based on these events, Ken Follett wrote the novel “On the wings of an eagle.” In the future, Pero not once helped the U.S. government in similar situations, and using the participating financial agents.

Since the RAID in Iran for the Pen its fame as the man who stopped at nothing. Competitors always suspected that the Pen watching their actions using their own intelligence.