American boxer restored to the status of WBC in weight Lomachenko
Devin Hani
Devin Chani restored to the status of world champion by the WBC in the lightweight division, according to the decision of the President of the world Boxing Union Mauricio Sulaiman Boxing Scene.
21-year-old American freed belt in November last year due to a shoulder injury, with the result that he was awarded the title of “the champion in holiday” and granted the right to hold a title fight after returning.
Note that the absence of a schedule of fighting the pandemic coronavirus, played into the hands of Devin.
Hani was appointed WBC champion after the Union has assigned to the then title holder Vasyl Lomachenko the status of “franchise champion”, freeing Ukrainians from the necessity to protect belt.
In the last battle of Hani defended the WBC title, by unanimous decision, defeating Alfredo Santiago.