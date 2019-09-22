American by luck has hit the Jack-pot
The American has won the lottery.
46-year-old man from the U.S. state of Michigan bought a lottery ticket on the way to mother and hit the jackpot – half a million dollars. The winner plans to spend the prize money on buying a new car and a trip to Michigan, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
People in the U.S. bought a ticket of instant lottery at the gas station. Back in the car, he immediately checked the results of the drawing, and learned that he became a rich man.
“I could not believe my eyes and scanned the ticket in the store. All of this was true. The head does not fit! – says the man. – Not so often play the lottery, but the ticket 24 Karat Gold caught my attention. Then I decided to take the risk.”