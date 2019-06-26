American companies have circumvented the ban trump and partnered with Huawei
The American company for the production of processors for mobile devices by Intel and Micron Technology continue to cooperate with the Chinese Corporation Huawei, bypassing the ban of the administration of U.S. President Donald trump, according to the Federal Agency news with reference to the American media.
Thus, according to the newspaper the New York Times, American companies continue to supply Huawei products, released outside the United States, since the prohibition of the administration of the President of the United States for this category of goods does not apply.
The ban on American manufacturers to supply the parts for already present on the market models of Huawei will enter into force only in mid-August of 2019, and a ban on the sale of the Chinese Corporation of components for have not yet received in the sale of products valid now.
We will remind, the US President Donald trump may 15 signed a decree on state of emergency to protect information and communication infrastructure of the country from foreign threats. From may 17, Huawei is in the black list because of threats to national security.