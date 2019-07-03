American diplomatic representatives considers reforms in Ukraine hinders corruption (PHOTO)

One of the main representatives of the administration trump expressed his opinion about the country in a state of war, saying that only the strengthening of the judicial system of Ukraine, dysfunction which harms the prospects for national reform is the only strategy that will ultimately help her to deal with Russian aggression.

“Your court system for a long time subjected to political influence in different directions,” said Kurt Volker, the U.S. special representative on issues of Ukraine and former Ambassador to NATO. He offered this assessment on the sidelines of a major international conference on the future of this Eastern European country, which began in Toronto on Tuesday.

Zelensky also met with David Lipton, first Deputy managing Director, International monetary Fund, which in the past has frozen billions of dollars for the restoration of Ukraine due to concerns about corruption.

Walker said Lipton expressed concern about the lack of “legal certainty” in Ukraine – stability, rule-based, which gives potential investors the confidence that they have a sense to explore this market.

“Investors have now no such confidence,’ said Walker. – Some terrible things happen in the Ukrainian economy, which discourages foreign investment”.

The United States is confident that Zelensky will cope with the task of accelerating reforms in Ukraine.

Trudeau, of course, was optimistic about the future of Ukraine, advertising the free trade agreement of Canada with the country.

“What we see last years, and the election of President Zelensky that is another proof, is a strong determination to continue on the path of reform. We recognize that there are still enormous problems,” said Trudeau.

“We believe that many of these challenges are external, and Russia are determined to prevent progress on the path to freedom and reform that Canada and our friends worldwide want to see in Ukraine.”

“We lost a decent chunk of our territory, and we lost the lives of many Ukrainians,” said Zelensky.

Canada, in his words, “steadfast and resolute” in supporting his country, including through its sanctions policy against Russia.

The two leaders also discussed the decision of Canada to open doors for export of weapons in Ukraine that became possible from December 2017, when the Ministry of international Affairs has lifted restrictions for canadian companies seeking permission to sell arms there.

The government does not spread over the fact, how profitable was this business for canadian manufacturers of weapons, although Trudeau said Tuesday that a canadian company decided to invest in a munitions factory in Ukraine.

The conservative opposition said Tuesday that the liberal government is not doing enough to show their support to Ukraine. Erin O’toole and James Bezan, criticism of the party’s foreign Affairs and defense, called on the government to send canadian troops to the international peacekeeping mission along the Ukrainian-Russian border.

They also called for increased military assistance and development, and to strengthen sanctions against the Russians.