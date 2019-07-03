American doctors have proved that coffee saves from alcoholic cirrhosis
Coffee can affect the liver and prevent the occurrence of problems caused by alcohol. This is stated in the report of the School of public health Johns Hopkins University, writes Magicforum.
Otmechaetsya that the American scientists came to the conclusion that coffee helps protect the liver from developing cirrhosis in relation to alcohol abuse.
“Cirrhosis can become a factor in the fatal outcome and because it is so important that the risk of development of cirrhosis can be reduced by the consumption of coffee available and well tolerated drink”, remarked co-author, Dr. Oliver Kennedy.
The authors of the project were analyzed 14 208 people aged 45 to 64 years, observed by the more than twenty years. As a result, scientists have determined that the liver of coffee drinkers are better protected from the dangerous effects of alcoholic libations.
Experts have established a direct correlation between the amount people consume coffee and a lower risk of developing liver cirrhosis resulting from excessive alcohol abuse.
2 cups of coffee a day reduced the risk of cirrhosis in 44%,
3 cups of coffee — 57%,
4 cups of coffee by 65%.
According to researchers, for a more pronounced effect of coffee should be without cream or milk.
As previously reported “FACTS”, researchers from the Lund University (Sweden) conducted a study involving 300 women who consume coffee and found that refreshing drink lowers the production of the hormone estrogen. It is, in their opinion, shows that the size of the breast in women may be associated with a love for coffee.
