American doctors: severe stress triggers obesity and metabolic syndrome
Chronic stress is the trigger of many diseases. As it turned out, and even metabolic syndrome. Violation of the axis hypothalamus-pituitary-adrenal axis, which causes stress, leads to an imbalance of glucose and insulin. Over time this leads to obesity and metabolic syndrome.
Metabolic syndrome is a group of at least three of the five diseases: obesity, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, high triglycerides level in serum. Earlier development connected with overeating sweet and fatty food for a long time and a sedentary lifestyle. Now there is evidence that chronic stress levels can also trigger metabolic syndrome.
Stress, obesity and metabolic syndrome
A recent study by American scientists show that long-term chronic stress can contribute to metabolic syndrome, breaking the hormonal balance of the axis hypothalamus-pituitary-adrenal. Dysfunctional this axis causes the circulation of high levels of cortisol which leads to increase in glucose and insulin that, in turn, cause insulin mediated effects on adipose tissue. Ultimately, this contributes to visceral obesity, insulin resistance and hypertension.
Dysfunction of the axis hypothalamus-pituitary gland-adrenal gland may explain the high risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus type 2 and stroke in persons with abdominal obesity.