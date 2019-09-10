American eats, wears and earns $17 thousand a year, rummaging through garbage cans. PHOTOS, VIDEOS
27-year-old Kelly sparks is from Texas, left work and lives solely by the fact that rummaging in the garbage cans. She is a pretty good job: finds brings about 17 thousand dollars a year. In addition, Kelly and her husband save $ 500 each month by not buying food, cosmetics, clothes and household stuff — all this they find in dumpsters.
The first five months of their marriage, Kelly and her husband spent in a camper, traveling around the country, says Mediadrumworld. In 2012, they heard about “dumpster diving” through mutual friends — the topic has generated interest and the couple decided to try. At first they were shocked at how much food Americans throw away.
Over the next nine months, they never bought groceries and collected them from garbage cans, and it completely changed the way of life of a married couple — they loved “dumpster diving”.
Since then, Kelly and her husband to eat, dress, use cosmetics, and even brush their teeth with toothpaste, found in garbage cans, which saves at least $ 500 a month on household items and personal hygiene.
Kelly was so excited about this lifestyle that in June of 2019, she left her permanent job head of social networking to fully immerse yourself in “dumpster diving”. Earlier the woman was earning about $ 4,000 per month. Now she sells on the Internet objects that he finds in the boxes, and earns from 1000 to 1500 dollars a month.
Kelly tells about her path to social media to raise people’s awareness about how important it is to donate unneeded items and food, not to throw them out.
“I use objects that they find in dumpsters every day. Most of my clothes, all the jewelry that I wear, my shampoo and hygiene products, razor, cleanser, lotions and even toothpaste — out of the trash. Most of the items were found in original boxes and was never opened. Even our dishwashers and washing powders out of dumpsters,” says Kelly.
“I found some home decor, alligator head from a Taxidermist, candles, large baskets for blankets, and small trinkets, vases and even plants. All storage boxes and shelves that I use for their findings, taken from dumpsters. It does not affect my personal life, in addition to talking with friends. It affected our costs, allowing us to save money on everyday things,” — says the woman.
According to Kelly, when the couple lived in California, finding food in a dumpster was easier — there was relatively cool and the products are less contaminated. In the hot Texas family accounts for only 25-30% of their diet from garbage, the rest have to buy.
“Basically, we collect canned goods, chips and snacks, bread, pasta and drinks because they do not spoil too quickly,” says Kelly.
On average, it collects 300 items per week from the garbage cans, 10-15 leaves for themselves, 100-150 sells about 200 items of clothing weekly someone gives or gives it away.
Although Kelly mostly gets positive feedback about his way of life, there are those who believe that all this smells of poor sanitation and not too acceptable.
“In June this year, when I quit my permanent job, I really started to get involved in “dumpster diving” as a career and a way to draw attention to the problem of waste in America. I wanted to share your adventures on social networks, because it is a huge part of my life. However, a couple of times I was told that my work is unacceptable and unhygienic — but I believe that the blame for the lack of understanding of the issue,” she said.
“When I say, “I eat food I find in trash cans,” people tend to think of half-eaten sandwiches or leftovers from restaurants. I hope to convey to them what I’m talking about sealed and unopened items from grocery stores. Many stores throw out items if the box is damaged, it could mean canned goods, protein bars, pasta, bread and so on are thrown away just because the packaging was bent during transportation,” says Kelly.
She hopes to inspire others to be more conscious about what they throw away, in her opinion, much better to donate or sell unwanted items.
“I understand that “garbage dying” not for everyone, but I know that when you throw the thing, it doesn’t just disappear. It can turn into something that everyone can incorporate into their daily life. And even with the “dumpster diving” every day becomes a treasure hunt,” admits Kelly.