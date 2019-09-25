American figured out how to help the police with a hair dryer
She became famous all over the world.
The enterprising lady from Finley point (MT) ensures the safety on the roads with a hair dryer. This idea Patti Baumgartner was born in her head when she and her friends discussed safety on the roads in the area of Flathead lake, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to hyser.com.ua.
Savvy grandma on his page on Facebook posted a post and signed it: “I help to make Finley point safe. Slow down! Speed is measured by radar.”
However it is unknown whether the use of the action of the old woman, but patrol Pesola made the grandmother an honorary patrolman in the state, for which the old lady received a badge and a hat.
That old lady made an attempt to secure a place for their grandchildren has not gone unnoticed. Users of social networks and the media supported the old lady and oney wrote all the news agencies.
The patrol shared the tweet and one user wrote this comment: “I wish she was sitting on our driveway. I live up the road with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour, her small hills and turn where the drivers dispersed. Was measured by radar and most flies with a speed of 50+. Ready to fill her mug all what you need!”
