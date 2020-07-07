American football Papisov Nili contract in sports history
July 7, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Park Machos
Quarterback “Kanzas Siti” Park Machos Papisov Nili contract in sports history, powdersit on itsyou sit National futbolno play (NFL).
24-rcni football prodview contract with the team for 10 years I zarobit 450 million dollars, yaki mozhut through bonus of vyrosti to 503 million
Have contract also prescribed item zgidno s Yakima football not palaga obmenu.
Poperedni zarplaty record naligaw beisbolista Mike Trout 430 million dollars.
Nagado, Machos view from the past season is not only becoming Microsim gravam the NFL and privv his team to Peremogi in Superbowl, and also otima nagaraju МVP falnoga match.
He became the first quarterback in history, that sumv to serve out his 25-richchya in one season migrate first Superbowl, I МVP.