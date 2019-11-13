American forged resumes and the cover of Time, to obtain a position in the U.S. Department of state
In April, 2019 35-year-old Mina Chang was hired to work at the U.S. Department of state Bureau of conflict that monitors politically unstable countries, to prevent situations, “harm the national interests of the United States.” Obtaining positions, presumably facilitated by the fact that in summary Chang pointed to the leadership experience non-profit organization Linking The World.
In the biography on the website of the state Department Chang calls himself a graduate business school of Harvard. In 2015, she talked about the work of Linking The World in 40 countries where the organization has involved “a private search and rescue team.” Approval Chang, she even spoke before Congress. Moreover, the official said that the work of the organization has been so successful that Time magazine put a photo of Chung on the cover of one of the rooms. Writes about this “Medusa”.
Questions to Chang arose when it was proposed to assign to the Agency for international development, where she was responsible for a budget of a billion dollars. Such appointments go through Congress, which began to ask questions about the official summary.
As it turned out, tax documents Linking The World did not indicate any foreign projects. The former head of the office of Linking The World Jan Daley called the organization is small, without large-scale programs. The main objective of the organization, said Daley, to test drones for delivery of humanitarian assistance. In this case, the lie was the part Chang in the group on unmanned technologies, created according to her, at the UN. In fact, such groups did not exist, it was limited to one round table. Not found the channel and evidence of her speech before Congress.
School Chang in Harvard was reduced to listening to a seven-week course, which is not issued nor a degree nor a diploma from a business school turned out the TV channel. Finally, the representative of the Time said that the Chang videos-2017 cover with a picture of a fake (cover photo at 4:46 minute video):
“You’re in Time magazine, congratulations! Tell me about this cover and how it appeared?” asks the interviewer, who hosts a show on YouTube.
“Well, we have started to use drone technology in disaster response. I assume that the conversation about how technology is used to save lives, and attracted to it some attention,” said Chang.
The interviewee noted that Chang gave an interview to Time as an example of his work, writes NBC.
After the publication of this article Linking the World removed the “Donate” button and the video cover TIME from your web site.
The former personnel Director of the Department of state Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that before hiring a candidate must be thoroughly tested. It includes a detailed questionnaire, the study of tax returns, accounts in social networks; the candidate can ask any questions to gauge his honesty.
It is assumed that a position Chang helped acquaintance with Brian Bulatao, another Secretary Mike Pompeo. No other obvious ties with the administration of Donald trump Chang, no.
James Pfiffner, Professor of George Mason University and former employee of the government Office of personnel management, admitted that the administration trump detailed inspections were not conducted.
“Since trump’s firing of senior officials with the tweet, not very qualified people there is a great chance to get [the presidential administration] to work,” said Pfiffner.
Dismissal Chang has not yet been reported, on the Department’s website she is still listed as Deputy assistant Secretary of state. Neither Chang nor the State Department nor the White house has not responded to journalists ‘ requests for comment.