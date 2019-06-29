American found a fun way to “pet” your dog
June 29, 2019
The dog didn’t mind.
Fred Gettel found a new interesting way to play with the neighbor’s dog, and cuddle the animal — and this despite the fact that they were separated by a considerable distance, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 120.su.
A resident of Wilmington (NC, USA) went to the balcony and noticed the dog, which was basking in the sun.
Raising his hand, Fred did so that his shadow was on her stomach four-legged neighbor — amazing, but really an animal thought to have his belly stroked. It leaned back to fully enjoy a massage — even if so unusual.
