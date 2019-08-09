American, found a message in a bottle the times of the USSR

Американец нашел бутылку с посланием времен СССР

Alaska resident, Tyler Ivanoff found a message in a bottle the times of the USSR, dated 20 June 1969.

Photo finds he has published on his page in Facebook asking for help with the translation, writes the Correspondent.

The sender according to the message, served in the “Russian Navy, far Eastern shipping company” on the floating base Sulak. The author of the message conveyed to the intended recipient cordial greetings and asked him to report the discovery of the ship’s crew.

“Wish You good health, long life and a happy voyage,” reads the letter.

The mother ship Sulak was built in Yokohama, Japan in 1966, and in 1992 she was off.

