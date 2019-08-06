American found work, giving summary on the track
In the US, 30-year-old resident of Phoenix Patrick Hogland unsuccessfully looking for work online, until one day he decided to get up from a stack of resumes near the road.
According to CNN, before he lost a place of the loader operator local metal processing plant.
“I was unemployed just a few weeks, but it happened suddenly and I quickly had to think of something. At first I laughed at the idea, it seemed to me stupid, but don’t come out of my head. And I thought, why not? Rides around the city of a million people, someone will hire меня2 — admitted American.
The result is a resourceful man printed 200 copies of your resume, armed with a sign “I got fired, looking for work, please take a CV” and stood on the corner of a busy street. Hogland had to give papers as long as the owner of a local PR company Melissa Gianfilippo did not pay attention to him.
“He impressed me. It was hot outside, under 40 degrees, and he stood by the road with a sign, a stack of resumes and smiled” she confessed to reporters. As a result the woman decided to help the unemployed, writing in social networks.
Hoagland has received thousands of messages from companies, contractors, recruiters and even people, just wishing him luck — not to mention a larger number of job offers. Post on Linkedin have circulated thousands of times, and a message on Twitter got under 200 retweets. Patrick did not expect such a success. As a result of the mass of offers he has chosen to work in company Flatline Concrete Grinding, sitting the grinder on concrete.