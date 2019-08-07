American GMC introduced the updated model
Now, all versions of the midsize Terrain crossover supplied with the security package GMC Pro.
It includes IntelliBeam headlamps and driver assistance systems such as automatic emergency braking, collision warning in the forward direction, assistance lane departure warning exit lanes.
Although GMC did not mention it, the 1.6-liter turbo diesel engine was removed from the price lists due to low demand. The power of this four-cylinder engine is equal to 137 HP (325 Nm).
Very much has been updated yet another crossover Acadia. The model has a coarser appearance thanks to modified bumpers and a revised radiator grille, which is similar to the Sierra pickup truck.
The crossover also received new headlights, an updated infotainment system and a new automatic transmission with nine speeds.
Under the hood is a newly developed 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that develops 230 HP (350 Nm), as well as beznadejnoi 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a more powerful 3.6-liter V6.
Now a few words about pickup Sierra 2019 model year. The big news is the availability of a 3.0-liter turbo diesel Duramax engine, which is developing 277 HP of power and 624 Nm of torque. The engine works exclusively with a 10-step “automatic”.
Other upgrades include adaptive cruise control and a cargo platform of carbon fiber. The truck can be equipped with ProGrade Trailering system that has a transparent viewing mode trailer.
More powerful Sierra Heavy Duty 2020 model year, introduced earlier this year, has a 6.6-liter turbodiesel Duramax engine power 445 HP (1233 Nm).
It is connected to a ten step automatic Allison transmission that can transmit power to the additional wheel-drive system.
Depending on the model and configuration, the truck can tow up to 16 102 kg.