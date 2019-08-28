American gymnast made the championship the song of Ukrainian singer. VIDEO
At the National Championships USA gymnastics U.S. Olympic Mikayla Skinner played under the famous song of Ukrainian singer Ruslana Lyzhychko. About Ruslana wrote on his page in Facebook.
“I am happy that Gymnastics Championsips in August 2019 American gymnast Mykayla Skinner performed brilliantly under my song “It’s magical” in America!” — wrote Ruslan.
“The Ukrainian melody a bit and gave American from Arizona, a multiple champion in gymnastics, special drive. Thank you, Mykayla Skinner, on the other part of the hemisphere you were able to take the energy of music! Victory to you always and everywhere! Your fan, Ruslana,” added the singer.
Mikayla Skinner (Mykayla Skinner) is an American gymnast. At the world Championships 2014 in Nanning in the USA national team became the champion in the team competition and also won bronze in the vault.
Ruslana — Ukrainian singer, songwriter and producer. The winner of the song contest “Eurovision” in 2004, and in the same year received the title of people’s artist of Ukraine. Together with her husband Alexander by Ksenofontova owns an advertising and production Agency “Luxen Studio”. Honorary citizen of the city.