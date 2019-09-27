American history of impeachment: how it was and what ended for US presidents
Over the long history of the country no President of the United States were eliminated from the post by impeachment. Although a real threat of impeachment still forced a President to resign voluntarily. This case concerned a confrontation between electoral candidates in the United States. Another President who tried to subject to impeachment, bought Alaska from Russia.
Now because of the scandal of the conversation between Donald trump and President Vladimir Zelensky in the United States once again talking about a possible impeachment. The speaker of the house of representatives Nancy Pelosi announced the start of formal procedures. She instructed six committees of the house of representatives (the lower house of Congress) to conduct its own investigation and determine whether there are grounds for impeachment, writes the BBC.
Democrats control the lower house of Congress accuse the Republican trump malpractice. We are talking about a telephone conversation trump and Zelensky, during which the US President could put pressure on his colleague. He allegedly asked him to investigate the activities of former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden and his son hunter.
Joe Biden is one of the leaders of the Democratic party and considered to be the most likely competitor of trump in the upcoming presidential elections.
Trump’s critics are convinced that he asked Zelensky to initiate an investigation, so as to spoil the rating of his opponent.
How is the impeachment in the United States, and one in the history of this country tried to expose?
The impeachment process
For impeachment in the United States need to have voted, a simple majority of the house of representatives (now controlled by the Democrats), and then two-thirds of the Senate.
Now the majority in the Senate belongs to the Republicans, which makes impeachment highly unlikely.
For comparison, for impeachment of the President of Ukraine needed the votes of at least 3/4 of the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada.
Impeachment involves bringing charges in Congress that could become the basis for trial.
The US Constitution says that the President “shall be removed from office by impeachment for treason, bribery or other high crimes and offences”.
The authors of the Constitution considered the notion of a breach of law by the President rather widely, suggesting that the reason for impeachment can be not only a formal violation of the law, but the President uses his position for personal gain.
As clarified in 1788, one of the founding fathers of the USA Alexander Hamilton, the reason for impeachment may be “the use or abuse of public trust” if it was done for political purposes.
The impeachment process must begin, the House of representatives. After the committees of the house of representatives will gather sufficient, in their opinion, the arguments in favor of impeachment, they will recommend the House to vote for impeachment.
To support the question and pass it in the Senate requires a simple majority.
After that, the prosecution will consider the Senate in the format of a hearing that resembles a trial. To preside over them will be the head of the Supreme court of the United States.
A group of members of the house of representatives will represent at the hearing the prosecution, and the President will protect his personal lawyers. The senators play the role of the jury.
If two-thirds of the senators recognize the guilt of the President, the impeachment shall be considered valid. The President leaves his post, and his place is Vice President.
How many legislators support impeachment trump
September 27 was held the first vote on the impeachment of trump. The U.S. house of representatives rejected a resolution against the beginning of the procedure: voting 184 Republican voted for Democrat and 222 against.
The U.S. Constitution does not oblige the Senate to conduct a “trial”, allowing the leader of the party’s majority in the upper house (now the control belongs to the Republicans) simply refuse to hold such hearings.
He also has the right to vote, during which the resolution of Congress of impeachment may be rejected without consideration of the evidence gathered by the legislators.
Bill Clinton
Despite the fact that the real threat of impeachment in U.S. history occurred quite often to trump this procedure was seriously begun only in respect of several presidents.
The last time the charges was the 42nd US President bill Clinton. We are talking about the Monica Lewinsky affair.
In the case of bill Clinton the reason for the impeachment became not his relationship with Monica Lewinsky, and the fact that the US President lied about this relationship under oath.
The house of representatives then voted with the majority in favor of impeachment of President Clinton on the first charge, which concerned false testimony to the jury, and the second — obstruction of justice.
It should be noted that at that time, in December 1998, the rating of Clinton’s presidency was at 72%.
When it moved to the Senate in 1999, a motion of impeachment has not scored two third of the votes.
Andrew Johnson
The first leader, who was declared the impeachment proceedings, was the 17th US President Andrew Johnson, who held the post since 1865.
In 1864, the Democrat Johnson was elected Vice-President of Abraham Lincoln.
After Lincoln’s assassination in the spring of 1865 he became President.
His policy differed significantly from the line taken by its predecessor, in particular, he vetoed almost unanimously passed by Congress the law of return in the Union of the southern States and the civil equality of blacks.
The President had a long conflict with Congress, including the attempts to dismiss the war Minister. The President repeatedly dismissed the Minister Edwin Stanton, but the Senate each time recognized insufficient grounds for dismissal and was reinstated in his post.
Therefore, the House of representatives began impeachment proceedings in 1868 and most of its representatives voted for.
Impeachment for Andrew Johnson was a very real prospect, but for the removal from office and 2/3 in the Senate lacked only one vote of a Senator.
In addition to impeachment, among other things, Andrew Johnson remembered that bought Alaska from Russia.
What about Richard Nixon?
Another US President who really was threatened with impeachment, was Richard Nixon.
In 1972 Richard Nixon for the second time elected President of the United States, however, the entire second term of his presidency came amid the Watergate scandal. Team Nixon was accused of listening to the headquarters of the rival Democratic party in the elections.
The scandal gained momentum, and the House of representatives even started preparing the charges for impeachment. The Committee on justice has prepared a resolution in recognition of Nixon guilty of abuse of power.
In August 1974, was published records of conversations of President Nixon regarding the scandal and intent to obstruct the investigation with the FBI and the CIA.
After that, the full support of the impeachment in both houses of Congress was a done deal. Many members of Nixon’s party in both houses, which previously supported it, said they would vote for impeachment.
On the evening of 7 August, the leader of the house of representatives and the Senate met with Nixon and told him that he had lost the support of Congress. Then the majority in both houses belonged to the Republicans, who were represented by the President.
However, Nixon did what makes every reasonable person who understands that the situation turned against him. On 8 August he voluntarily resigned.