American jailed for not hear the alarm
Court of the U.S. state of Florida has sentenced a juror to 10 days in jail because he overslept and failed to appear for trial.
21-year-old Deandre Somerville from the city of West palm beach was appointed a member of the jury. On the first day of the trial, he slept through the meeting and has not notified the court, writes the BBC.
The judge held a juror in contempt of court and sent to jail for 10 days and also imposed 150 hours of community service and fined $223.
“Now I have a criminal record, I feel almost criminal, — he said to local media. And I have to explain at every interview.”
It was the first experience of D. Somerville as a juror. The guy told the local
Media that have not heard the Wake-up call, and when a few hours later I woke up, I realized that I missed the start of the hearing. The court did not call because, in his words, nervous.
The police came to his house and handed the summons to the court. The offender thought that in the worst case he could face a fine. “Sir, honestly, I overslept and did not understand the seriousness of the offense,” he tried to explain it to the judge.
But he was adamant. “We are almost an hour waiting for you. You didn’t come,” said the judge sent a juror to prison. In addition to the prison term, community service and fines, the court ordered D. Somerville to write a letter of apology — at least 100 words long.