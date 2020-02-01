American Kenin won the Australian Open in 2020 (video)
February 1, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Sofia Kenin
American Sofia Kenin won the Australian Open in 2020.
In the final, 14th seed has won strong-willed victory over the former first racket of the world Garbine Muguruza– 4:6, 6:2, 6:2.
21-year-old native of Moscow has confidently won the second and third sets, giving the State all 4 game, and for the first time in his career became the champion of the tournament “Grand slam”.
So Sofia took revenge on the Spanish for the first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina, who in two sets lost to Muguruza in the third round of the tournament.
After this victory, the American will go up by 7 positions in the WTA rankings.
Highlights of the match Kenin – Muguruza at the Australian Open.