American lost his arms and legs due to dog saliva: doctors told, who is at risk
When Greg Manteuffel upset or feeling overwhelmed, she sits down next to him. At night, she sleeps under his blankets. At dinner she sits next to him, knowing that it’s something she will throw. She contradicts the stereotype of the evil Pitbul.
“We love her like she’s our daughter,” said Manteuffel about your dog Ellie. It may be the reason that the 49-year-old owner nearly died and was left without arms and legs, says ABC News. The man suffered from severe disease, multiple amputations — in addition to the limbs, it is part of the upper lip and nose leather. All because of capnocytophaga, microbe, trapped in his body mouth Ellie or the other dogs he has encountered.
Capnocytophaga usually found in the saliva of cats and dogs and almost never leads to human disease, if only he had not broken the immune system. But Manteuffel was perfectly healthy. He says that before the disease was never even used her health insurance.
The case is extremely rare, and doctors at the Medical College of Wisconsin could not explain why he felt so bad. But over the last 10 years there have been at least five other cases where healthy people have had serious reactions to the microbe. A team of researchers associated with Harvard medical school, developed a theory about why — it changes gene in all the victims.
And all this does not mean that bacteria will not be able capnocytophaga can impress Manteuffel and other similar people.
How it all began
In June 2018 Greg Manteuffel felt ill and decided that he was sick with the flu. He had fever, vomiting and diarrhea. When the male began to get confused consciousness, the family took him to the hospital.
The doctors did blood cultures and found capnocytophaga that caused the sepsis — a severe blood infection leading to fall in blood pressure and shutdown of vital organs.
“Do what you must to keep me alive,” he told the doctors.
Greg had a happy life with his wife he lived for 16 years, my son turned 26. The man only stood up in his job, loved motorcycles. And he loved his dog Ellie.
After 20 operations, he was still optimistic, inspiring his wife and son. Greg suffered amputation of the left and right arm below the elbow, and legs from mid-knee. After about two weeks he came out of rehab and learned to move from wheelchairs to beds, toilets and car. Usually the hospital stay is three to four weeks, said medical Director of the hospital David Del Toro.
Manteuffel achieved such fast success using prosthetic arms and legs.
“He’s not like any other patient, whom I met earlier, said Del Toro. — He just moves forward at full speed”.
Researchers from Brigham and Women’s hospital in Boston associated with Harvard medical school and the cancer Institute and Medical center, Beth Israel, was engaged in investigation of such cases. The team conducted genetic testing on five healthy people who had infections caused by capnocytophaga to find out if they can find something in common. They found that all had a gene associated with the immune system, which worked differently- a genetic variant.
“It was a really exciting moment, says Elizabeth Fieg, genetic counselor at Brigham and Women’s hospital. In these cases the stakes are very high, and patients have suffered so much”.
They believe that genetic trait makes people more susceptible to the development of serious health problems due to capnocytophaga. But they are also trying to determine whether there are other risk factors. Of the five people in the study, three survived with amputation, and two aren’t. Flag hopes that their research may determine why some people die.
She also hoped that, if their theory is confirmed, it will help to quickly diagnose cases and may save lives and health of their limbs.
That’s why Greg Manteuffel took advantage of the chance to participate in the study when invited to do so in August this year. The results will be published in about a year and a half.
Life Manteuffel now includes classes in physical therapy to improve the use of prosthetic arms with moveable metal hooks on the end. He regularly uses a fork, and he collects the TV remote, opens door knobs, chops vegetables and washes dishes.
It uses a shortened prosthetic legs, called short legs, to prepare your body for the use of prostheses in full size — they are already made and will soon need.
Plastic surgeons are planning another surgery to improve the shape of the nose to Greg for that with his forehead the skin removed. Now the nose looks great, but in the end will be proportional.
Greg plans to upgrade his car to drive with dentures. He intends to resume fishing, and even try to draw again. He also became much more sociable.
“Now all that I see, want to hear something or talk to me. I tell them a 15-minute story about what happened. I guess they want me to leave as soon as possible,” said he, chuckling.
Ellie often sits next to it.
“She loves children. She loves puppies and other dogs,” said Manteuffel.
But no matter how safe it may seem, Ellie can be capnocytophaga.
The results of genetic tests Manteuffel expected in three to four months. Fieg said that people with the gene variant are at increased risk of recurrent capnocytophaga or other infections in the future.
Since then, Ellie accidentally scratched Manteuffel and licked it — the man claims that everything was OK. But even if he has a genetic trait, according to him, it changes nothing.
“We didn’t even bother to check it, said Manteuffel. — We were not going to get rid of the dog, even if the bacteria was from her. We just love her to death.”