American made cat, “the Iron throne”
This cat can only envy.
Ellie Gibson (Elly Gibson) from Albany, new York, USA, has done for his 17-year-old Royal Arthur the cat breed British fold cardboard Iron throne, inspired by “Game of thrones”, reports the Telegraph.
After the girl published a picture of the throne with a cat on the Internet, it became viral, but Arthur makes no difference whether it is popular or not, because he loves lying on his new bed, by happy coincidence caught up the throne.
Armed with an old cardboard box, which Arthur used to lie before, cardboard, scissors, hot glue and paint, Ellie made a real throne for the king of Visceras, adding his specially made soft pillow.
