American media Mogul interrupted the suggestion of the Arabs on the acquisition of the club of the English Premier League
A businessman from the United States Henry Moriss killed a proposal by Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the acquisition of “Nlocals”, reports the Daily Star.
Henry Moriss
We are currently offering a deal for 300 million pounds, an inmate Arabian crown Prince is subjected to careful scrutiny by bosses of the English Premier League, concerned about the human rights issues in the middle East country.
At this time, the owner of ClearTV media company that manages a number of television network platforms, as well as a major TV network to service the airports, hospitals and medical establishments, offered in Newcastle for 50 million pounds, according to the publication.
Also American is ready to develop the club and to invest serious money for the future, taking as a model the management model “Liverpool”, whose longtime fan he is. Moriss was very impressed with how the owner of Liverpool John Henry returned to the Liverpool club as the strongest European club after a long period of failures.
It is noted that a California tycoon is negotiating with the owner of Newcastle Mike Ashley since last year.
Note that in the event of the failure of the sale of Newcastle investors from Saudi Arabia, the owner of “forty” will receive a guaranteed 17 million pounds non refundable Deposit, buyers who Newcastle made as guarantee of the transaction.
Mike Ashley
Thus, Ashley is beneficial to the Premier League did not approve the sale of the club to a consortium of Saudi Arabia. In this case, Mike can get for Newcastle on 67 million more than the estimated amount.