American media reported about the destruction of the leader of ISIS in Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (PHOTO)

The leader of the terrorist group ISIS* Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed in Syria during the RAID the us military. This was reported by Reuters, followed by Fox News channel citing a military source and a senior representative of the US administration.

“A valuable object from the IG” were eliminated by military forces led by the United States in the Syrian province of Idlib, said the “military source”. Later his words were confirmed by a senior representative of the US administration.

On the elimination of ISIS leader also told Newsweek, citing a representative of the US army and CNN – also with reference to the sources. According to them Abu al-Baghdadi, blocked the U.S. military, killed himself by detonating an explosive belt.

Reuters sources in the Iranian government, in turn, said that the Syrian side informed them that al-Baghdadi was killed.

In addition, the President of the United States Donald trump a few hours ago, announced on his Twitter that there was “something very important”, not specifying what he meant. The white house also announced a “big announcement” of the American leader, but also did not explain what was going on. The announcement will be made Sunday at 9:00 am East coast time USA (16:00 Moscow time).

Forensic experts US are working to check the information about the elimination of the leader of ISIS. About it as reports “Interfax” with reference to the American media.

Note, the Russian military claimed to have killed the leader of the IG two years ago. However, in April this year, the leader of ISIS appeared in the video and encouraged terrorists to continue the fight.

8 years ago the US state Department announced that it would pay 10 million dollars for information that will help arrest al-Baghdadi, or to kill him.

How reminds RIA of “news”, al-Baghdadi (Ibrahim al-Samarrai) was born in Iraq in 1971. While studying in the University of Baghdad called him the “Iraqi Messi” for excellent possession of the ball. Fellow students spoke of him as a modest and reserved man who, at the same time, different religious.

“Believe Baghdadi and diligent student as-Samarrai is one and the same person, it was impossible!” – recognized by those who knew him at that time.

The political views of the terrorist number one began to take shape after the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003. Then he joined the army of Saddam Hussein.

A year later he was captured by the Americans, however, al-Qaeda”* helped him out. As a result, al-Baghdadi declared himself a member of this terrorist group.

However, as the withdrawal of us troops at the beginning of the ten years of the socio-economic situation in the country continued to deteriorate.

Against this background, al-Baghdadi has created in Iraq a parallel terrorist organization “Islamic state.”* In 2014, the militants of the IG* invaded Iraq and Syria, capturing there vast territory.

*Islamic state (ISIS, ISIL, DAISH) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.