American promises $20,000 for a tour of the scariest house in the US: while nobody made it to the end
“You really don’t want to do that”: here’s what people are saying, going on the tour of the scariest haunted house in America — the estate of Maccabi. Below is the description and video is not for the faint of heart!
Russ of Maccabi owns and operates the most horrible haunted house in America — he can’t go in until you view a two hour video will not sign a 40-page rules, not come up with a safe word, don’t pass the physical standards and will not bring a doctor’s note, writes WGNTV.
Shown in the Netflix film “Ghosts: the art of the scare” in the episode “Dark tourist”, the estate of Machame attracts fans of scary adventures. House of horrors is located in Summertown, Tennessee. This house is so extremely frightening that no one has been able to successfully complete the experience.
If you want to participate in a tour of the estate, it will cost a bag of dog food — Russ 5 dogs. But if you successfully complete tour, Russ promises to give you $ 20,000. So why not do it?
It’s not as easy as to buy a package of food. On the website of the estate lists seven conditions which must be satisfied prior to the tour:
- to be 21 years of age or older (or 18-20 with the approval of the parents);
- to take the test Sports Physical and bring a doctor’s note stating that you are physically and mentally healthy;
- to pass a special test in the estate of Maccabi;
- to call through Facebook, Facetime or phone;
- bring proof of health insurance;
- to sign a detailed 40-page terms and conditions disclaimer;
- portable pass a drug test on contest day.
Also there is a two hour movie that requires races to watch before visiting the estate. Video “And then there was no one” is a compilation with all participants, who tried to pass a tour in Machame in the period from July 2017 to August 2019.
The video is basically a montage of entries with people coming out in some point of the tour and uttering the phrase: “You really don’t want to do that.”
Russ has a list of warnings and rules that you must abide by:
Warning:
Intense audio, lighting, extreme low visibility, strobe effects and fog effects, humidity, physically challenging environment, in close contact with the creatures (you can touch), a very real and graphic scenes of horror.
Rules:
No Smoking, no drinking, no eating, no running inside and not to touch props and/or actors. The estate of Maccabi reserves the right to refuse anyone for any reason. The guest voluntarily assumes all risks/dangers associated with participation in this event.
The tour organizer Russ is not the person you’ll meet outside of the estate. He says he never was drunk, never smoked cigarettes or marijuana, did not use banned substances and didn’t even drink coffee.
“I’m a very straight conservative guy, but here I manage this crazy haunted house, which people consider a torture factory, factory fetish. All this is not so, but people believe it based on the movies I made,” says Russ.
Russ takes every round on his camera and published on Youtube.
He says he does not swear and prohibits profanity while on tour with the haunted. If you don’t keep (and many do), it will deduct money from your potential prize of $ 20,000.
“I’ve already invested over a million dollars, says Russ. And of course, I don’t take money for it. Bag of dog food is the starting price. I’m not a very good businessman.”
Russ is good at what he does, he forced the people to sue him for what, in their opinion, occurred during the show, but in fact this did not happen. He shoots everything on video, not for fun, but in order to defend themselves in court.
“You’d be surprised how many people over the years said that with them that something happened inside, he said. And I need to go back and show those who need to see it raw and unedited footage.
As Russ so good at the game of pretense? He says hypnosis is a great tool.
“When I use hypnosis, I can put you in the kiddie pool with a couple inches of water and say that there is a great white shark, and you will think that there is a shark, he said. When you have that kind of power over people and they make you see what you want to see, then they can walk out of here thinking that it really happened. They will go to the authorities, and I have to show the footage and say, “it wasn’t like that”. It saved me a thousand times.”
Over the years Russ was able to exploit the fears of all who passed through the estate. He says that it is working on every show on the basis of individual fear of each, so it will never be the same idea.
Russ says the common fear that people share with each other, is water.