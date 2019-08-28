American racer killed while trying to accelerate to 996 km/h
American Danica Patrick, the winner of the title “the fastest woman on four wheels” Jessie Combs crashed to death while attempting to set a new speed record. About it writes “Izvestia”.
The accident occurred in the desert of Alfreda (Oregon). 36-year-old Combs was behind the wheel of a jet car, tried to accelerate to 996 km/h.
In 2013, the racer was able to accelerate up to 632 km/h, breaking the speed record for women. Three years later she set a new record, traveling at a speed of 769 km/h.
Jesse Combs is known not only as antagonize, but as a TV presenter. She starred in the programs of All Girls Garage, Extreme 4×4 and was a temporary co-host in the show “Mythbusters” in 2009.