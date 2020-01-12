American restaurants force you to order what suits them: 9 cunning above
Studies show that you order, and how much you eat has little to do with appetite and is so, what a powerful influence you the restaurant’s menu. This writes the Reader’s Digest.
Professor Brian Vansink revealed many of the fascinating strategies that restaurants use to ignite your interest in a particular dish. Learning these tricks and tactics can help you outsmart temptation the next time you come to the restaurant.
They use delicate language
A simple description of the dish “Roasted pork loin with whipped potato puree” makes me hungry? This deliberately. In one study it was found: when a menu item was described in detail (e.g., “Succulent Italian seafood,” not “Seafood”), its sales grew by 27%. This elaborate technique assures you not only buy food but also to enjoy it more.
Restaurants use psychology when specifying prices
The menu is not use decimals and dollar signs. The object, designated as “14” will sell better than an object designated as “$14,00”. The more numbers, the higher the price, and the sign “$” and the word “dollars” to attract attention to price. Some menus also tend to align prices in a straight vertical line, so you have to read each dish and watch the tempting descriptions of the dishes and not look for the least-cost option.
In addition: the first section of the menu and the beginning of each subsequent section are the main places for expensive cuts, because that’s where visitors usually look first. Similarly, products placed on the top and bottom of columns have a 25% higher level of sales. That clients rarely watch, usually located at the bottom left of the menu.
They play with fonts to attract attention
Studies show that people generally read fancy fonts 42% more often than normal. If the item in bold is likely the restaurant wants to sell more of it (for example, “California lobster” will be allocated more than “Baby Mac nCheese “). Customers also pay more attention to the dishes with a contrasting font color or font size, eye-catching on the main background.
They make a “picture” perfect
Illustrations, icons, or photos of dishes given for one reason — to arouse the appetite. It’s basic marketing: consumers pay more attention to ads with illustrations. They also prefer color is black and white and look at the color ads more often and longer. The same is true for beautiful photographs, whether it’s a grilled cheese with glazed onions or chocolate dessert.
They tell you that it is better
When you see words such as “recommendation of the chef,” “Traditional favorite” or “Home cooking” restaurant deliberately tells you that these dishes are popular, they often sell their more profitable products and distract you from the orders that will help them earn more money. This technique is especially popular in fine dining restaurants who abstain from the more obvious tactics, such as large fonts or icons.
Restaurants advertise brands
The use of brand names in menu items inspires confidence and creates a certain guarantee to visitors that they like the dish.
They avoid “healthy” products
When goods are described as “healthy” sales are down. The word suggests the dish is less tasty or flavorful. Alternative techniques that are less likely to backfire include the use of a pointer, for example, a small green icon with leaves, sometimes placed next to the salads, or other dishes beneficial to health.
Restaurants trying to evoke nostalgia
Nostalgic names have a positive effect on purchasing habits, a dish called “grandma’s dumplings” will buy more than just “dumplings”. The reference to perceived or real family traditions and culture can trigger happy memories and a large number of orders.
They take into account the location
Food and geography tend to go well with each other, and meals, which help to create a visual image of a certain region can sell, such as “southwest salad Tex-Mex”, “pie peach from Georgia” and “pork chops from Iowa.”