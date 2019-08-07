American scavenger found $23 000, discarded by the owner
Employee of the recycling company found a Shoe box with a large sum of cash and returned it to the owner who threw money randomly.
As it turned out, absent-minded resident of Ashland (Oregon), who wished to remain anonymous, accidentally threw away a Shoe box of 23 thousand dollars in the trash outside his home. Then he contacted the company Recology, which provides services for garbage collection to more than a million homes and businesses in Washington, Oregon and California, with a request to find a waste of money. He didn’t know the contents of his bin is already in the truck heading for the recycling plant in California.
As said, the General office Manager Linda wise, the chances of finding the loss was small, as daily employees carrying huge amounts of debris. The search box was comparable to finding a needle in a haystack.
Linda wise said that, however, most of the garbage arrived from Ashland to the destination, however, was resorted during the night. However, until the morning a box was not found. Continued the search the morning team of workers. Particularly vigilant of them stumbled on a lost box of money.
This happiness – to do something good
It turns out that the employees of the company Recology quite often to answer the requests of rasters. That rings a mother whose son had thrown a family heirloom. The collector of Antiques accidentally erase some rarity. Often, the company fails to comply with the requests of the scattered Americans. But in cases when this does happen, the staff shines with happiness.
In fact, according to managers of the company, it is very important to come together and make something useful.