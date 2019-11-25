American scientist showed “evidence” of life on Mars
A Professor from the U.S. state of Ohio believes that Mars can live snakes and insects, but colleagues don’t believe him
On Mars might have existed and continue to exist, insects and snakes. This exotic hypothesis put forward by Professor of entomology at Ohio state University William Romoser, reports Science Alert.
A scientist spent years studying the photographs taken by the Rover Curiosity. According to him, in many of the photos “see insects” – their shells, legs, wings, antennae and segmented bodies that stand out against the soil.
Romoser selected photographs according to several criteria. Structure the photo should be like insects in form, sharply different from the surrounding rock, to be clear, symmetrical, segmented and repeated.
He also pointed out the poses that supposedly indicate typical movements or the ability to fly. In addition, the scientist notes in the photo brilliant eye as proof that an insect or a snake may be alive.
However, the opening of Romoser skeptical colleagues. They believe that scientist grese insects, although it’s just the rocks, as it 45 years were engaged in their learning – and is now subconsciously looking for familiar objects where there are none.