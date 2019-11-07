American scientists have discovered a new strain of HIV: why it matters
A group of researchers from Abbott Laboratories, University of Missouri, and Presbyterian Mission Agency have discovered a new strain of HIV. This happened almost 20 years after he discovered the first strain and has developed guidelines for the classification of HIV strains. Save any new discovery from the pandemic was dealt with, edition of USA Today.
The results of the study published Wednesday in the Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes.
Discovered the strain was classified as subtype L in the group of HIV-1 group M.
There are two main types of HIV: HIV-1 and HIV-2. In HIV-1 there are several strains. Group M is the strain that led to the global HIV epidemic.
Isolated samples of the virus subtype L first discovered in the DRC in 1983, then in 1990. The third pattern found in 2001, but failed to identify the gene.
“Detection of new viruses such as this similar to finding a needle in a haystack. This scientific discovery can help us to prevent new pandemics,” said Mary Rogers, a senior scientist from Abbott Laboratories.
Form a new strain of the HIV virus can circulate both in DNA and in other places, but at the moment they are not classified.
Manish Sagar, assistant Professor at Boston University, said that this discovery proves once again the existence of different strains of HIV worldwide.
Sagar added that existing HIV treatments should be effective against the new strain. “In the absence of any data there is no reason to suspect that the current drugs are not effective against this strain,” he said.
We will remind that earlier scientists from the US have managed to remove HIV from the genome of infected laboratory mice using a two-step therapy.
