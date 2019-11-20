American scientists have found a possible cause of cancer
Scientists from North Carolina state University are authors of a theory of the origin of cancer. About it writes RBC.
In an article published in the journal “Trends in molecular medicine”, biologists, oncologists Pinku Mukherjee and Mukulika Bose discussed the mechanism whereby bacterial infection can cause the development of various cancers.
It is noted that currently very little is known about what causes cancer, is associated with bacterial infection. Scientists noticed that about 20% of all malignancies are associated with any infection (viral or bacterial), and the root cause of their appearance is constant inflammation.
The article explains the risk of cancer due to the interaction of microbes with MUC1 — membrane protein from the group of Mucins, which is present in almost all glandular epithelial cells. Of epithelial cells develop malignant tumors in the colon, lungs, stomach, liver and pancreas.
Scientists explain that MUC1 initially has a protective function during bacterial infection. However, long-term interaction of mucin with infections he may acquire inverse function and cause inflammation, which in turn can lead to malignant formations. Thus, the scientists conclude, MUC1 may play two roles: protection and oncogenic.
Mukherjee stresses that in the future will need to examine the mucin is more serious, to understand the root cause of the transformation of cancer cells.