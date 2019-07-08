American scientists predicted a new global catastrophe
A group of scientists of the Geological survey of the United States of America found that in the permafrost are 793 million pounds of mercury.
It is reported by Geophysical Research Letters. Due to the constant ice melting caused by global warming, there will be a release of toxic metal into the environment that would entail the inevitable disastrous consequences.
The scientists noted that in the permafrost have accumulated mercury that enters from the atmosphere and binds with organic matter in the soil.
Subsequently, the soil particles freezes into ice. In the course of work were analyzed 13 samples of ice, which were taken in Alaska from 2004 to 2012.
In the end, the researchers found that the permafrost contains 10 times more mercury than was released into the environment by anthropogenic activities during the last thirty years. The release of this metal in large quantities to be accompanied by its transformation into methylmercury. This compound is toxic, and accumulate in the organisms of living beings, causing damage to the Central nervous system.