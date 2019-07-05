American several times and won the lottery with dreams
July 5, 2019
She won 100 thousand.
Buying a lottery ticket and filling in the numbers, 73-the summer inhabitant of the USA used the numbers that shortly before this he had seen in the dream, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 120.su.
The dream was not only prophetic, but also very happy, because the woman had won $ 50,000. Surprisingly, this is the second lucky win of a stranger, because it had previously won the same amount, and the ticket is also filled with figures, who appeared to her in a dream.
The winner of the lottery said that its main wealth is not money, but family, so winning it will be distributed to relatives.
