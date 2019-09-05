American singer died in a car crash, Recalling an accident on this road and all its…
In the North American state of new Mexico killed a rising star in country music, 30-year-old singer Kylie ray Harris. She got on the highway in a car accident, which immediately faced three cars. In addition to Kylie was also killed 16-year-old female driver of the other car. The third driver, as reported by People, remained unharmed.
Harris was headed to Taos, where once she lived with her family. Along the way she recorded and posted to Instagram a few emotional videos (including those shot in the car), which recalled their dead relatives, including my father, who died of cancer a few years ago. “They all died in Taos,” said she, not knowing that soon she will join them.
Kylie also remembered how I got into an accident on this same road when I was a kid. “Driving on these roads, I’m going for 12 hours… You will think it tedious and boring. But passing the last two hours through the mountains, I remember sitting in the back seat when I was little, and dad had the car here…”, — without constraining tears said Kylie. She said that the car crashed into standing on the road and driving a cow. The collision was strong, and his sister was very frightened. A few hours after this recording the singer did not. She is survived by her six year old daughter.
