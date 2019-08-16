American slang: words and phrases that you should know if you live in the US
Slang is a series of words and expressions that originated in the group of people, these expressions are often not in dictionaries and phrasebooks, and in schools they do not teach. But in live conversation, they play an important role, and if you want to go for her in the US and understand what they are talking about your friends at parties and characters in the films, to master American slang is a must. Slang is a regional concept and can vary from city to city, but there are some expressions which are used by virtually all U.S. residents. A list of such collected website Study English Info.
- Awesome — very good, interesting or appealing (very good, interesting, attractive);
- big deal — important event; may be used sarcastically to refer to something that is not important (a very important event, can be used as sarcasm when you want to emphasize the unimportance of the event in question);
- blast or It’s going to be a blast! — It’s going to be a lot of fun (is very fun);
- bomb — to be unsuccessful (not successful);
- blow it off — to ignore or avoid someone or something (to ignore or avoid someone or something);
- blue or have the blues — feel depressed (feel depressed);
- bogus — 1) nonexistent, fake 2) bad, awful, unsatisfactory (1. non-existent, fake 2. bad, awful, unsatisfactory);
- to book — 1) to hurry up or do something very quickly 2) to reserve a ticket to an event or on transportation (1. to hurry or do something quickly 2. book ticket to an event or transport);
- born again — to hold strong, fundamentalist (stand your ground, be a fundamentalist);
- bounce a check — to overdraw a checking account (to limit the current account at the Bank);
- broke — having no money (no money);
- buddy — friend (friend);
- bum a cigarette — to borrow a cigarette (“to shoot” a cigarette);
- bummed out — depressed (being upset);
- bummer — unpleasant experience (bad experience, that sucks);
- burned — rejected, insulted or otherwise treated negatively (reject, insult or treat a person badly);
- burned out — 1) exhausted 2) dull or lifeless as a result of excessive work or drug use (1. exhausted, tired, 2. to be exhausted, lifeless as a result of intensive work or use of drugs/of medication).
- busted — to be caught by anyone in authority while misbehaving, or by the police while using drugs (to be caught by someone during the Commission of the offense or being caught by the police while using drugs);
- chill out or cool it — a command to stop what you are doing, relax (please stop doing something, relax);
- cop out — to not face the issue (not to look truth in the eye);
- couch potato — a lazy person who spends a large amount of time (perhaps on a couch) watching television (a lazy person who spends a lot of time on the couch watching TV);
- cram — to study frantically the night before a test (study hard the night before the exam);
- cruising — driving around for pleasure with no particular destination (ride for fun with no specific trip purpose);
- to have a crush on someone — to be extremely infatuated with someone (much to fall in love with someone);
- cut it out! — stop it! (come on!, stop it!);
- dead — 1) very tired 2) not living (1. very tired; 2. inanimate);
- dork — an unfashionable and awkward male (awkward male unpresentable appearance);
- dorm — dormitory (dormitory, shared living room);
- dough — money (money);
- down in the dumps — depressed (be in low condition);
- drop in — to visit unexpectedly (to cause a sudden visit);
- fire up — to get excited about something (be worried, agitated about something);
- fix up — to arrange a date for a friend (to make an appointment for a friend);
- fuzzbuster — device used by some motorists to determine when police are using radar to detect drivers who are speeding (the gadget, which is used by some drivers to know when the police use radar to catch drivers who exceed the speed limit);
- geek — unattractive person (unattractive person);
- get on someone’s case — to annoy (to irritate);
- give someone a break — to stop criticizing or teasing (to stop criticizing or teasing);
- Give me a break! — Expresses disbelief (an expression of distrust of what I heard);
- Give someone a buzz, a ring — to call someone on the telephone (to call someone on the phone);
- goofing off — acting silly (to act stupid);
- give up — to quit (give up, stop doing something);
- go bananas — to be so excited that one loses control of oneself (of losing control anxiety or excitement about something);
- hang in there — keep trying (keep trying);
- hang out 1) to waste time 2) a regular meeting place for friends (to waste time 2) a regular meeting place with friends);
- hick — someone from a small town (people from a small town);
- hit the road — to leave a place (to leave a place, leave or go somewhere);
- hit the sack or turn in — to go to bed (to sleep);
- ID — identification card (ID card);
- in a nutshell — very briefly and concisely (in a nutshell);
- jerk — a person who cannot do things correctly (the person who constantly does everything wrong);
- jock — an athlete or athletic person, or one who is not very intelligent (athlete or athletic person, and not a very smart man);
- john — another name for the toilet or bathroom facilities; head (another name restroom; head);
- Knock it off! — Stop doing that! Usually expressed when you are doing something annoying (Stop doing this! Usually this phrase is spoken when a person’s actions irritating the speaker);
- Lighten up! — Relax, don’t be so serious (relax, don’t be so serious);
- Loaded someone who has had too much to drink; someone who has a lot of money (someone who had so much to drink, or someone who has a lot of money);
- Loosen up! — Relax (relax);
- lose it — to lose control of oneself (of losing control);
- luck out or get lucky — to have something good happen due to luck or chance (when someone has done something good because of good fortune or luck);
- Don’t mess with me! — Leave me alone (leave me alone);
- Mind your own business! — Do not ask questions or make statements about this matter; it is my concern and not yours (please do not ask questions and not make conclusions on some issue that doesn’t concern you);
- on the house free, no cost (free);
- to be open — to be accepting of something or someone; to speak frankly about oneself (make someone or something as it is; or tell them honestly about yourself);
- out of one’s mind (head) — 1) crazy 2) doing something ridiculous (1. to act crazy 2) doing something very stupid and strange);
- out of it — tired and not concentrating (tired and nscontenttreeowner);
- pal — friend (friend);
- pig out — overeat (overeating);
- pop, soda pop, soda, or soft drink — carbonated beverage (Coke, Pepsi, Sprite, et al) (soft drink);
- psych up — prepare oneself mentally or emotionally for something (to prepare mentally or emotionally for something);
- psyched up — enthusiastic (to be enthusiastic);
- pull someone’s leg — to tease (teasing someone);
- put someone on — to tease or try to fool (to tease or try to fool someone);
- take a raincheck — postpone (to postpone, to move something);
- raunchy — vulgar, crude (vulgar, coarse);
- relationship — a close affiliation with someone, usually romantic (intimate relationship with someone, in most cases, romantic);
- rowdy — noisy, loud (loud, loud);
- scoop — gossip, recent news (gossip, latest news);
- see eye-to-eye having the same opinion (have the same point of view on any issue);
- shush! — Be quiet, don’t make so much noise (please keep quiet, don’t make a lot of noise);
- spaced out — unable to concentrate (to be unable to concentrate);
- tacky — in poor taste (tasteless).
