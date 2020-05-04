American students EN masse are suing the universities because of the low quality of education at the quarantine
Students are not enthusiastic about online lessons and require a refund made in full training with the presence of the lectures, as well as for the accommodation in the campuses of universities, writes Fox Business.
They wanted to experience teaching in campus, but the College sent them home — to learn online during a pandemic coronavirus. Now students from more than 25 American universities have filed lawsuits against their schools, claiming partial reimbursement of tuition fees and accommodation on campus, claiming that they do not get the level of education that they were promised.
The lawsuits reflect a growing dissatisfaction with students online lessons organized by universities at a time when the pandemic campuses were closed on quarantine. In the claims it is stated that students should pay a lower rate for that part of the training, which was offered online, claiming that the quality of education is much lower than in the class.
Colleges, however, reject the idea of a refund. According to officials, the students learn from the same professors who teach on campus, and still earn points for a degree. Educational institutions insist that still offer students a quality education.
Granger the Rickenbacker Causeway, a freshman, who filed a lawsuit against Drexel University in Philadelphia, said the online lessons which he receives, are a poor substitute of classroom training. He said that with students or teachers, little communication, and some subjects are taught almost entirely using recorded video, no live lecture or discussion.
“I just feel depressed,’ said 21-year-old Rickenbacker Causeway from Charleston, South Carolina. — This is not the experience I would receive in campus.”
Other students report similar cases at other institutions. In the complaint to the University of California in Berkeley said that some professors simply download the task in the Network, generally without providing how-to videos. In the case against Vanderbilt University States that the class discussion has stalled, and “the quality and academic rigor of courses has decreased significantly”.
In the case against Purdue University senior student-engineer has announced that the quarantine prevented him to complete his main project: the construction of the aircraft.
“No online course can’t simulate applicable, real-world experience,” reads the complaint.
Class actions demanding compensation for training costs, have been filed against at least 26 educational institutions and primarily aimed at prestigious private universities, including brown, Columbia and Cornell, as well as major state universities, including Michigan state, Purdue and the University of Colorado, boulder.
Some lawsuits draw attention to the large financial reserves of educational institutions, noting that colleges unfairly withhold the refund even if they rely on donations, which often exceed $ 1 billion.
At several colleges declined to comment on the lawsuits, but some members said that students continued to get what they paid for.
Ken Macconnell, a representative of the University of Colorado, was disappointed with how quickly people have filed lawsuits in just a few weeks after the start of the pandemic. According to him, action, apparently initiated by a small number of “opportunistic” law firms.
“Our staff worked very hard on creating an academic product that has the same high standards, high academic rigor, as what is taught in the classroom, he said. Is another product no doubt. He’s not perfect. We all would prefer to see students in our campuses, but at the same time, we are in the midst of a global pandemic”.
Officials of the University of Michigan said that students attend online classes qualified teachers, and the school still offers Tutors, academic counseling, opening hours of faculties and library services.
“We do not deny that it was a difficult time for our University, especially our students, — said press Secretary Emily Garrant. — The school has taken on a new translation costs of online learning, but we have retained our obligation to provide meaningful and reliable training materials at no additional cost”.
The lawyers representing the students, however, say that compensation is a matter of justice.
“You can’t keep money for services, if you really didn’t provide, said Roy Wiley, a lawyer at Anastopoulo law firm in South Carolina, which represents the interests of students in over a dozen cases. — If we are really going to participate in this together, the universities have to tighten their belts and return the money to students and families who really need it.”
Willie said his office received hundreds of queries from students wanting to file lawsuits and his firm is exploring dozens of possible cases. Other firms engaged in similar business, say that they also see a wave of demand from students and parents who say they deserve compensation.
Along with tuition, the works also require reimbursement of expenses that students pay for the cancelled visit gyms, libraries, laboratories and other closed buildings. It says that the complaint should seek redress, which may be up to several thousand dollars per student in some places.
Some complaints allege that the experience of College is more than paying for a course of study of the subject. There is value in personal interaction of students with teachers and classmates both in class and outside it. Willie adds that the colleges often charge lower fees for online classes, which according to him, reflects their value.
“The cost of education speaks for itself, he said. — These students decided to enroll to study at the campuses. They could enroll in online colleges, but they didn’t do it”.
Before was first filed claims, claims for compensation of the cost of training spread throughout the country. Pupils in dozens of schools submitted petitions demanding compensation because it was not satisfied with the quality of online lessons. Dozens of institutions have returned part of the payment for housing and food, but only a few of them agreed to return any share of tuition.
At the University of Chicago hundreds of students signed a letter stating that they would refuse to pay tuition this semester, if the school does not reduce tuition by 50% and to maintain it at this level during the crisis.
The colleges argue that the coronavirus also expose them to serious financial load. According to some estimates, they could lose up to $ 1 billion this year, because preparing for a decline in student enrollment, state funding and research grants. Some have already announced the layoffs of employees.
But in court filings stated that it is unfair to impose these losses on students. Jennifer Kraus, Chesler, a lawyer at new York firm Milberg Phillips Grossman, who represents several students, said the colleges are obliged to return the fee for the services that they provide.
“We are not humiliated educational institutions for closing. They did what was appropriate, she said. But they profit at the expense of the students. It just seems unfair.”
