American tennis player with growth cm 211 won the ATP tournament in Delray beach (video)
February 24, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
“David” and Goliath” – Yoshihito Nishioka and Reilly Opelka
54-I racket of the world Reilly Opelka became the champion of the hard-court ATP tournament series 250 in American Delray beach, in the final beating the Japanese, Nihito Nishioku, which occupies the 63rd place in the world rankings, with a score of 7:5, 4:6 (4-7), 6:2.
The match lasted 2 hours and 11 minutes.
22-year-old Opelka, whose height is 211 cm and a weight of one hundredweight, in his time became the winner of the Junior tournament “Grand slam” in singles.
For the American is won second career ATP tournament. In 2019 he also conquered the competition on hard in new York.
Due to the success in Delray beach with a new week Opelka will become the 39th player in the world.