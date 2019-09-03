American took on Board ponies
In the US, the passenger took with him aboard the pony, the animal helped her endure the stress during the flight from Chicago to Omaha.
The witnesses withdrew an unusual companion in the video.
A little later the other passengers saw the woman walking with the pony at the Omaha airport. Judging by the behavior of the hostess, flight she moved well, although suffering aerophobia.
The appearance of a miniature horse in the cabin of the largest American low-cost airline was preceded by a long period of amending the persons with disabilities Act. Until 2010 he was recognized as service animals-only dogs who have helped people with unstable mentality to postpone the flight. Lawyers managed to make the list “anti-stress of animals” cats and ponies, because of the new rule came on 15 August of the current year, although the same American Airlines updated its internal rules on 1 April. So on domestic flights in the USA now you can get into a real mini-zoo. For refusing to let aboard alive “emotional support” airlines face heavy fines.