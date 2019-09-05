American tourist killed after being attacked by a bear in Canada
Sunday, September 1, in Canada there was a terrible incident. A black bear killed a woman from Minnesota.
At the weekend the 62-year-old Katherine Suitt-müller had a rest with parents on the secluded island of Red pine. About 6 o’clock in the evening Catherine heard dogs barking, went outside and never came back. Her worried parents called the police.
Ontario officers searched a wooded area 10 miles from the border between Canada and the United States. In the end, they found a young black bear standing over a woman’s body, and shot him. Two aggressive bears were in the nearest Bush, said a police officer from the province of Ontario Jim Davis.
According to police, witnesses to the attack there, so it’s unclear what provoked the beast.
“Such attacks are extremely rare. We condole with the family and friends of the victims,” — said the press Secretary of the Ministry of natural resources and forestry Ontario.
The Ministry reported that the bear will be delivered to the University of Guelph in Ontario for an autopsy.