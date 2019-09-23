American UFC fighter knocked out his opponent with rare finesse shot (video)
Steven Peterson
On the eve of the last tournament UFC Fight Night 159, very bright was a fight in Featherweight, in which the American fighter Steven Peterson met with Martin Bravo.
The Mexican did not live up to its name – in the second round of 29-year-old Peterson had managed to side-kick fist roundhouse (backfist), then 26-year-old Bravo fell to the floor of the octagon unconscious.
Note that this is only a 7-second knockout by benvista in the history of the promotion.