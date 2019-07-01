American veterinarians have asked women to donate used bras
In North Carolina, the veterinarians turned to the women with an unusual request. They are encouraged to bring worn the bras clasps which can help to wounded turtles, reports channel
As noted, the post about the collection of clasps from bras on their page Facebook posted a non-profit organization for wildlife rescue Carolina Waterfowl Rescue (CWR).
Fasteners are used to connect cracks in the shells of animals. In addition to fasteners, it will also need a piece of wire. The rehabilitation period – from three weeks to two months. Once the turtles finally recover, they are released into the wild.
CWR help not only turtles but other wild animals from pigs to possums. However, turtles often fall into the animal clinic. Depending on the time of year in CWR undergoing rehabilitation from three to 40 turtles in a week. Especially many of the wounded reptile in spring, when they go to the banks of the ponds to lay eggs.
Previously, “the WORLD 24” told how the Indian Church has helped to back to nature “extinct” turtles.