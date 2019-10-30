American war of Ukrainian origin, has caused outrage trump: what is known about him
Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. army, of Ukrainian origin Alexander Vindman was one of the witnesses in the case of impeachment of the President of Donald trump.
In July of 2019, he listened to the scandalous conversation of the presidents of the USA and Ukraine and told the Committee of the U.S. Congress, which is the case for the impeachment of trump. Then wingman said about the attempts of the White house to put pressure on the Ukrainian government, BBC reports.
Donald trump and his associates criticized the Lieutenant Colonel, the reaction of the Democrats was the opposite.
Who is Alexander Vindman?
Lieutenant Colonel U.S. army windman became Director of the European Department of the Council of national security of the United States in July 2018. In the White house, he is considered the foremost expert on Ukraine.
Alexander Vindman was born in 1975 in Kiev. 4 years after his birth his mother died and the father decided to emigrate to the United States. With him went three sons Leonid and twins Alexander and Eugene. The family settled in new York, on Brighton beach. After a few years the twin Windmane, among others, were the heroes of the documentary “Statue of liberty” dedicated to immigrants.
All three of the brothers chose a military career. Alexander graduated from the University of Binghamton in upstate new York and then received a master’s degree at Harvard. In his biography says he is fluent in Russian and Ukrainian languages.
Windman received the first officer rank in 1999, then served in South Korea and Germany. In 2004 with the rank of captain and was deployed to Iraq. There a month after his arrival, he was severely wounded in the explosion of a homemade bomb. After this Wingman awarded the order of the Purple heart.
Since 2008, he served as a military attaché to the U.S. embassies in Kiev and Moscow, and then took the post of adviser on Russia, Chairman of the joint chiefs of staff.
Accepting the invitation to go to work in the national security Council USA, United wingman answered including the formation of policy towards Ukraine. This spring, he became one of the members of the U.S. official delegation to the inauguration of President Vladimir Zelensky.
His twin brother, Lieutenant Colonel Eugene Vindman also is a member of the Council of national security of the United States and works in the legal Department. The offices of the brothers in the White house are against each other.
That caused a reaction from trump?
The intention of Wingman to testify at closed hearings in front of three congressional committees announced on Monday, October 28, the New York Times.
According to the publication, wingman was one of the officials who listened to a telephone conversation between Donald trump and Vladimir Zelensky. Two weeks before that, windman was also present at the negotiations between American and Ukrainian officials in the White house.
After these negotiations, windman twice made formal complaints to the chief legal Advisor John Eisenberg. Then, violating a ban imposed by the White house for current employees of the administration of wingman agreed to speak at a closed meeting of the three committees of the Congress in the hearings of the impeachment of the President.
On Monday evening, October 28, several us media published the full text of the opening remarks of Windmane.
The decision of the official of the President, the trump traditionally has commented on his Twitter on Tuesday morning, a few hours before the congressional hearing.
“Apparently, if you believe the corrupt media, telephone conversation with Ukraine is very concerned about today’s witness, who was never a supporter of trump, wrote the President of the United States. — He participated in the same conversation I did? It’s impossible. Please ask him to read the transcript of the call. This is a witch hunt!”
That said wingman?
In his opening remarks, which was published on the eve of the speech, the Colonel of windman said he is an immigrant and a patriot of the United States and that’s why I agreed to testify in Congress. It was, in his words, about two episodes.
July 10 this year, windman became a party to meetings between American and Ukrainian officials in the White house. From his words, after Kiev announced the President’s desire Zelensky to meet with trump, US Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sandland said that the Ukrainian side must first “agree to investigate regarding intervention in elections (in the US) in 2016 for a family of Biden and company “Burisma”.
The second episode of a telephone conversation between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine. The Colonel stated that he is not “the anonymous intelligence officer”, a complaint which eventually led to the impeachment of the President.
He also did not describe the content of the conversation between the two presidents, explaining that all members of Congress “have already familiarized yourself with the published decryption”.
“I was concerned about the content of this conversation — said the Colonel wingman. — I don’t think someone can demand from the government of a foreign state to conduct an investigation against a citizen of the United States. I also worried about the fact that this can complicate the support that the USA give to Ukraine. And understand that if Ukraine will start an investigation against Biden and “Burimi”, it will be regarded as participation in political games (in the US) on the side of one of the parties. All this of course will lead to the fact that Ukraine will lose the support of both parties (Republican and Democratic), which it now enjoys. All of this will be a shock for the system of national security of the United States”.
The Colonel also said that shortly before the telephone conversation, the White house “took the unusual steps”, designed to block the granting Ukraine military assistance in the amount of $391 million already approved by Congress.
“To refute his words, the administration will have to accurately choose a strategy of protection”, — told the publication The Hill on condition of anonymity one of the former employees of the administration.