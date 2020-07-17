American woman killed her husband-Russians-and-run: relatives collect money for the repatriation of the body
The woman from Warren County (Oh), accused of killing her husband, was arrested Saturday, July 11, in Las Vegas (NV). This writes Fox19.
The police said that 28-year-old Stormy Danielle Nicole Delehanty was arrested by the group on detention in metro Las Vegas after police issued a warrant for the arrest and learned that the woman left the state (the distance Ohio to Nevada — 3 292 km).
In a press release, police reported that on Monday evening, July 6, they announced that the district 9800 Dartmouth Way in the town of Deerfield, was found dead person.
According to officers, the woman confirmed that her husband, 34-year-old Roman Roshchupkin. Lieutenant Chris Peters of the Sheriff’s office said Roshchupkin was stabbed to death.
Delehanty kept in the detention center of Clark County until it will be delivered in Warren County.
Relatives and friends of the Novel created a page on the portal GoFundMe in order to raise funds to transport the body home to Russia.
“Roman came to the United States 13 years ago to follow his American dream. He was a wonderful person with a good sense of humor. He worked hard, never gave up and always supported his friends. Due to various circumstances he never had the chance to visit their parents during these years, and he was their only son,” — says the site.
“The funds raised will be used to cover all costs associated with the transportation of the body of the Novel to his parents in Russia, and funeral services. We do not yet know the total amount needed to cover these costs, so we set a goal of $50,000. Any remaining amount will be sent to his parents,” written on the portal.
