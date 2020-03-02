Americans are buying cleaning products in fear of the coronavirus if they
Due to concerns related to the emergence of a new coronavirus COVID-19, consumers tend to stock up on cleaning products, disinfectants and antiseptics for the hands. Writes about this Time.
But can these products to do something to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19?
“Standard cleaning products that kill other viruses that are expected to be good against SARS-CoV-2,” says Dr. Aaron Glatt, chief of the division of infectious diseases in new York. However, Glatt points out that since this is a new virus, “we obviously do not have much data about him.” Important caution: cleaning products should be used correctly.
Many cleaning products advertise their ability to kill almost all bacteria and viruses that cause diseases, including coronaviruses. The labels usually less than the total allocated to use enough product to wet the surface for several minutes and then to dry the surface. “Some of these products do not work in contact with the surface, says Glatt. They work while some time on the surface and podsushiwati air.”
Despite the fact that many household cleaning products have proven their effectiveness against known coronaviruses, such as multiple strains that cause colds, they have never been tested for this specific virus. In accordance with the guidelines of the Agency for environmental protection, the company “can say that their product can be effective against the coronavirus,” explains Brian Sansoni, a representative of the trade group American cleaning Institute cleaning.
Low-tech cleaning solutions can help prevent disease. One 2010 study found that bleach and malt vinegar separately can kill flu viruses lingering on surfaces; however, mixing them can be dangerous.
While many media recommend people to wipe surfaces in public places, such as tables, Dr. Rick Martinello, medical Director for infection prevention in the healthcare system Yale University in new haven, said that you do not need. By far the most convincing evidence indicates that COVID-19 is mainly spread through respiratory droplets, in other words, through coughing and sneezing of infected people. There is evidence that coronaviruses can live on inanimate surfaces for up to nine days, but it is unclear how likely is the infection of people by touching these surfaces.
“In General, we really need to wash things only when we think they may be contaminated, says Martinello. — I would not recommend anything besides the usual cleaning”. Exception of course is if someone in your home is diagnosed or suspected on the presence of COVID-19.
The CDC has repeatedly stated that regular hand washing is also a simple but effective way to reduce the chance of getting sick. The Agency recommends to wash wet hands with soap for at least 20 seconds and then rinse them under running water. If water is not available, CDC recommends using sanitizer for hands is made with at least 60% alcohol, but warns that it does not kill all germs.
The representative of the company producing disinfectant detergent Purell said that the company is experiencing growing demand for its products and has stepped up its “task force for preparation of growth” to meet these needs.
The representative of the company Clorox also confirmed that the company “increased production of disinfectants and closely monitoring the problem to be ready to meet the needs of the people.”
Retailers are not trying to dissuade buyers from increased demand. At a new York CVS signs encourage buyers to buy cleaning products for “virus”.
The CVS representative said that the company is working with suppliers to meet demand, but said that a possible “temporary shortages of certain products.” in some stores, and we replenish stocks as quickly as possible”.
A Walgreens representative has confirmed that in the shops there is a growing demand for antiseptics for hands, but said the product is sufficient.
The latest news and everything you need to know about the outbreak of a novel coronavirus from China, read the special ForumDaily “Chinese coronavirus”.
