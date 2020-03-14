Americans are buying up large quantities of toilet paper, but can’t explain why is it them during an epidemic
While the world wonders why in some countries, including America, are buying up large quantities of toilet paper, the correspondent of “voice of America” has decided to ask this question of buyers shopping in Los Angeles, which from 6 am to stand in line to stock up on this product for the period of emergency imposed because of the spread of Chinese coronavirus in the United States.
People came out of the supermarket with fully loaded trucks, most of which hold the toilet paper. To questions about why they do it, were given the following answers:
Is my mom bought so much, I think, just in case it runs out.
Don’t know why, just had to buy everything, and I decided to buy it.
Because all very scary.
— And I have it just end. Honestly. Therefore buy.
Also people expressed the opinion that paper buy because all stores are closed because of emergency. But, it seems that the majority buys it just because he sees how buying paper other people. And some are stocked with paper because I heard rumors that it might end.
One of the respondents wondered why people decided to buy the paper, it is also inedible, much more logical to stock up on food.
What is worth buying: tips experts
According to representatives of the health, the most sensible way to prepare for a pandemic coronavirus to stock up on the painkillers and antipyretic drugs, medicines, prescription, and food, writes Fox News.
People should not panic, but if the shops still close on quarantine, it makes sense to have some (reasonable) amount of food, water and basic necessities.
“Dial supply of water and food for two weeks, advises the website for the emergency preparedness of the Department of homeland security, — Check the presence of drugs, prescription, to they were always in the house.”
The website also recommends to replenish the supply of medicines without a prescription, such as pain relievers, remedies for stomach, cough and cold, vitamins.
In addition, the US Centers for control and prevention (CDC) asking people to look after their elderly relatives, which are the main risk group for complications in case of illness.
The symptoms of the disease COVID-19, called the Chinese coronavirus: fever, cough, runny nose. They are similar to the symptoms of a cold or flu.
The health Agency also recommends choosing a room in the house that could serve as a quarantine area for sick family members and to help stop the spread of the virus to others.
“Don’t share personal items, such as food and beverages. Provide for a sick family member clean disposable face masks, if any, to wear them around the house. If necessary, remove the quarantine room and bathroom so as to avoid unnecessary contact with the sick person,” recommends the CDC.
Meanwhile, public health officials continue to urge people to stay home if they are sick, to work from home and also to continue daily preventive measures.
These include constant use of tissues for coughs and sneezes, frequent hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. And daily disinfection of surfaces and items in contact with the skin, using normal household detergent and water.
If soap and water are unavailable, use hand sanitizer the hand sanitizer containing 60% alcohol.
You can also make a cheap means to disinfect hands independently.
As reported ForumDaily:
- A new virus was discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. In 2020, the virus has spread to all continents except Antarctica. On 11 March, the President of the United States Donald trump has imposed a ban on the entry of the EU. He began to act on Friday, March 13, and will last at least 30 days. In particular, it will affect people visiting the Schengen area for the last 14 days.
- March 13, trump introduced in the U.S. a national emergency situaties for coronavirus.
- As of March 13, in the United States identified 1,700 cases of infection with coronavirus in Chinese, more than 40 people died.
- March 11, the who declared the situation with coronavirus pandemic, covering more than 110 countries. With symptoms COVID-19 caused by a coronavirus, can be found here.
- The virologist’s advice on how to protect themselves from infection — the link.
- Using the panic in the society because of the epidemic, the scammers have come up with several schemes to get victims ‘ personal data and money. The most common ones can be found here.
- All the news about the coronavirus please refer to our special projects.
