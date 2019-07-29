Americans are concerned about aliens and Area 51
Americans are concerned about issues related to the existence of extraterrestrial intelligence. As the portal YouGov, in the course of the sociological survey revealed that more than half of U.S. residents (54%) believe the us government concealing information about the existence of aliens.
Earlier, users of Facebook have offered to arrange a mass storming of the famous American base. Because of the mysterious “Area 51” is constantly becoming the subject of various conspiracy theories. To implement the idea has already caused hundreds of thousands of people. To the assault even picked a date — September 20.
In turn, the U.S. air force was forced to turn to the participants of the upcoming event with an official warning.
