Americans are leaving large and expensive cities where they run
Many Americans are leaving expensive cities such as San Francisco (CA), Los Angeles (CA) and new York (NY) and moving to the cheaper. This writes CNBC.
A list of the 10 most popular cities composed according to the report Redfin.com for the 4th quarter of 2019, which analyzed data of more than one million users of Redfin, who were looking for a house in 87 US cities in the period from October to December 2019.
Data showed that users of Redfin from expensive cities such as San Francisco and San Diego, looking for a home in more affordable areas that still have the amenities of large cities, for example, Austin (TX) Phoenix (AZ). This is not surprising: California is one of the most expensive States in the US, and the inhabitants again and again to Express concerns about the soaring cost of housing.
One of the cities that recently gained popularity is the Portland (or).
“Portland has one of the most affordable average housing prices among major West coast cities, making it an attractive place for residents arriving from other more expensive cities,” the report says.
10. Nashville, Tn
- The net inflow for the 4th quarter of 2019: 2 864
- The average cost of housing: $329 000
- Where most immigrants new York (NY)
9. Boston, MA
- The net inflow for the 4th quarter of 2019: 2 874
- The average cost of housing: $769 000
- Where most visitors new York, new York
8. Tampa, FL
- The net inflow for the 4th quarter of 2019: 2 904
- The average cost of housing: $310 000
- Where most visiting Orlando (FL)
7. Portland, Oregon
- The net inflow for the 4th quarter of 2019: 3 402
- The average cost of housing: $449 900
- Where most out-of-towners: San Francisco (CA)
6. Dallas, TX
- The net inflow for the 4th quarter of 2019: 3 420
- The average cost of housing: $375 000
- Where most newcomers: Los Angeles (CA)
5. Austin, TX
- The net inflow for the 4th quarter of 2019: 4 038
- The average cost of housing: $400 000
- Where most out-of-towners: San Francisco (CA)
4. Atlanta, GA
- The net inflow for the 4th quarter of 2019: 5 377
- The average cost of housing: $315 000
- Where most immigrants new York (NY)
3. Las Vegas, NV
- The net inflow for the 4th quarter of 2019: 5660
- The average cost of housing: $299 900
- Where most newcomers: Los Angeles (CA)
2. Sacramento, CA
- The net inflow for the 4th quarter of 2019: 5675
- The average cost of housing: $335 500
- Where most out-of-towners: San Francisco (CA)
1. Phoenix, AZ
- The net inflow for the 4th quarter of 2019: 6 509
- The average cost of housing: $289 900
- Where most newcomers: Los Angeles (CA)
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 14957
[name] => moving
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => pereezd
)
moving
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 16371
[name] => city USA
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => cities is ssha
)
city сшаFacebookVkontakte
bookmark