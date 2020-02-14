Americans gave $201 million love scams: how to avoid theft of your heart and money
Romantic online fraud is growing at breakneck pace: the scammers earn millions of dollars on unsuspecting victims in the United States, says CNN.
Some scammers have treated their victims for months and years. On the eve of Valentine’s Day, Federal officials announced that Americans lost $201 million due to online fraud last year — almost 40% more than in 2018.
Here are the signs, alertness in respect of which will help to avoid the theft of your heart and money:
1. They argue that work far
Scam-romance start with a fake profile, using someone else’s identity. According to the Federal trade Commission, scammers are never in your city. Often they write that it is now in service in the army, working abroad on an oil rig or in the international community. Thus, they can ask for money to pay for seemingly legitimate expenses such as travel visas, plane tickets and hospital bills.
2. They insist that anonymous money transfers
When they ask for money, scammers don’t use the usual process of money transfer, such as a current account. They choose gift cards to turn them into cash.
“Gift cards intended for gifts, not for payments. Anyone who requires payment with a gift card, always a cheater,” said the Federal trade Commission.
After they will receive the gift card number and PIN, they can immediately get the money loaded on it, and the process will be difficult to reverse.
“As soon as they do, the crooks and money will disappear, usually without trace,” says the FTC.
3. They quickly develop a “relationship”.
Love scams are not always in application for Dating. You can find them in social networks, especially Facebook, the popular messaging app, according to the FTC.
Experts warn: be wary of any online relationship where the person wants to immediately leave the Dating site and use personal messages, quickly confessing love or asking for money without meeting in real life.
ForumDaily previously wrote how to avoid kibermoshenniki baits before the holiday:
- Make sure that you place the order on legitimate website. Search for retail sellers online and click on the search results instead of having to click on advertising links in emails.
- Do your research before you go to the “special” offers that sound too good to be true. “80% discount on the new iPad is generally not reliable or credible,” noted in the Check Point Research.
- Watch for attempts to fool you like domains.
- In addition, fraudulent emails often there are spelling errors in emails or on websites and unknown email senders.
