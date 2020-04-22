Americans married to immigrants will not receive financial assistance in connection with the coronavirus
Many Americans now receive or expect to receive financial assistance, designed to help the majority to weather the downturn caused by the pandemic coronavirus. But some people do not receive payments, including some U.S. citizens married to immigrants. This writes CBS News.
A government economic aid package of $2.2 trillion excludes payments to several groups, for example, couples earning less than $150,000 a year. Among them are non-resident foreigners, i.e. immigrants without green cards. But the internal revenue Service US (IRS) stated that American citizens who are married to immigrants without social security numbers (SSN), will not receive payments. Immigrants who do not have SSN, are not necessarily illegal, it can be legal immigrants who are in the country for different categories of visas not entitling them to work in the US (such people use to tax an ITIN (Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, individual identification number of taxpayer).
According to the migration policy Institute, about 1.2 million immigrants are married to U.S. citizens. The IRS says that only couples in which both partners have valid social security numbers will receive their checks. This effectively excludes legal immigrants who use an individual taxpayer identification number for filing taxes.
It can also be an unwanted surprise for some of US taxpayers who rely on Federal payments.
“Several residents of Iowa who are taxpayers and citizens of the United States, contacted me, wrote the Senator of Iowa Claire Celsius degrees. in Twitter. — They don’t get checks as are married to immigrants.”
Taxpayers who are nationals and are applying separately from their spouses of immigrants who have no social security number will receive half of the payment for couples is $2400 — $1200. It might give some couples the option to file their taxes separately, given that the deadline for the filing of 2019 postponed to July 15. However, many taxpayers have already filed their returns for the year 2019.
According to the IRS, this issue will not affect U.S. troops. If either spouse is a member of the Armed forces at any time during the tax year, only one of them must have a valid social security number.
The treatment of immigrants on the bill on incentives was seen by some experts on the policy offensive. In the end, legal immigrants pay taxes and otherwise contribute to the economy, and they were also affected by the economic downturn caused by a coronavirus.
The law on financial assistance because of the coronavirus, says that immigrants are excluded from incentive payments, except for those who have a green card. Otherwise, immigrants are not entitled to payments, even if legal immigrants in the United States on work visas, pay taxes. According to the migration policy Institute, in 2016 temporary visas received 2.3 million foreign nationals.
There are other groups of people who are excluded from incentive payments. This includes adults who were claimed as dependents in the tax return of another person, which applies to many College students and adults with disabilities. Young people aged 17 years and older also do not have the right to receive incentive of $500 for children.
Also Americans with higher incomes will not be issued payments. Payment in the amount of $1,200 for single taxpayers terminates with income in excess of $99 000, while payments in the amount of $2400 for couples are made with income in excess of $198 000.
