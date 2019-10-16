Americans were asked to locate on the map of India: new discoveries
Team American show Jimmy Kimmel Live (“Jimmy Kimmel live”) conducted a survey of Americans, asking them to find the map India.
According to “Tape.PY”, one of the participants of the survey instead pointed to Greenland, the other on Japan, and the third in the Arabian Peninsula. Another passer-by, who became a hero of release, has shown to India, but said that there is an American Texas. Then he pointed to Africa and said that it is South America.
TV host Jimmy Kimmel explained that a similar survey is timed to the day Italian Explorer Christopher Columbus, who in 1492 discovered America for the Europeans. In some States this holiday is celebrated on 12 October, and in others the second Monday of October.
Kimmel joked that Christopher Columbus has earned worldwide recognition as the end of his days thought he discovered India and the path to China. “Columbus has missed on nine thousand miles (14.4 thousand kilometers),” said the presenter.
In July 2018 team Kimmel asked Americans to name at least one country on the map without any markings. Many respondents pointed to the continents when they were asked to name specific countries.