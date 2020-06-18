Ammunition and missiles Javelin: Ukraine has received from the US weapons for $60 million
Delivery to Ukraine is a part of the support which Washington provides Kyiv to defend the country’s sovereignty against Russian aggression, said the U.S. Embassy, writes DW.
The United States has put Ukraine arms and military equipment totaling $ 60 million, announced on Wednesday, June 17, the United States Embassy in Kiev. Among the goods arrived in Ukraine on June 16, includes anti-tank missiles production company Javelin, ammunition and radio equipment.
“The United States strongly supports Ukraine in the protection of its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression,” — reads the statement of the us Embassy.
In April 2018, the United States has put Ukraine first batch of missiles Javelin in the amount of $ 47 million.
The Ukrainian army is fighting with Russia-backed separatist groups in the East of the country for more than six years, reminds Agency dpa.
According to the UN, since the conflict began in the Donbass, his victims were more than 13 thousand people.
Russia denies its direct involvement in the conflict in Eastern Ukraine.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- On Friday, 12 June 2020, the Council admitted Ukraine as a partner with enhanced capabilities. This was announced on the official NATO website. What does the new status? Read our material.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12496
[name] => United States, and Ukraine
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => ssha-i-ukraina
)
The United States and Ukraine
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13334
[name] => homeland
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-rodini
)
At home
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13392
[name] => weapons
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vooruzheniya
)
weapons
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 15901
[name] => Ukraine and the United States
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => ukraina-i-ssha
)
Ukraine and СШАFacebookVkontakte
bookmark